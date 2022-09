“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” – the Tony Award-winning play by Edward Albee – is now on stage through Sept. 25, thanks to Elsinore Players, a brand-new theater group in Elgin whose company “heartbeat” is to “challenge and entertain.”

Outstanding, emotionally draining performances are elicited from its four-person cast, including several McHenry County actors.

