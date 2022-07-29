Passport to Batavia to highlight local shops, assist food bank

The Batavia Woman’s Club is partnering with Batavia MainStreet and the Batavia Chamber of Commerce to create a shopping journey through downtown shops in a new program called “Passport to Batavia.”

Eighteen participating shops will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 30, featuring special offers, discounts, tastings and free gifts. Event proceeds will go toward a Northern Illinois Food Bank truck to serve people in the Batavia community, especially children and the elderly.

Read more at tinyurl.com/238y5j73