July 28, 2022
Shaw Local
Passport to Batavia to highlight local shops, assist food bank

By BEST OF THE FOX

The Batavia Woman’s Club is partnering with Batavia MainStreet and the Batavia Chamber of Commerce to create a shopping journey through downtown shops in a new program called “Passport to Batavia.”

Eighteen participating shops will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 30, featuring special offers, discounts, tastings and free gifts. Event proceeds will go toward a Northern Illinois Food Bank truck to serve people in the Batavia community, especially children and the elderly.

