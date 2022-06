Geneva Park District’s Playhouse 38 will stage its first adult theatrical performance since 2020 with shows from June 9 to 19.

“Cracked Ice,” which is billed as an evening of comedy, is comprised of 10-minute performance pieces from Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Ken Levine, known for such television shows as “M*A*S*H,” “Cheers,” “Frasier” and “Wings,” and Craig Gustafson, a local playwright and director, with comedies published in several anthologies.

Read more at tinyurl.com/nft62uuh