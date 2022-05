Everybody loves puppets! Even puppets that may or may not be possessed by Satan. Right?

“Avenue Q” meets “Little Shop of Horrors” in “Hand to God,” the Tony-nominated, darkly humorous horror shocker, puppets included, running May 25 to July 10, in the new Copley Theatre right across the street from Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora.

