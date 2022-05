The year 2022 marks the centennial of the birth of famed American singer, actress and entertainer Judy Garland. On May 21, at the Baker Community Center in downtown St. Charles, vocalist and renowned Judy Garland tribute performer Joan Ellison will take the audience on an intimate journey through Garland’s life and career, from her swing-singing days at MGM to her sold-out concerts around the globe.

Read more at tinyurl.com/3uw8kz66