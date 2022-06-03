Algonquin summer concert series nears

The Algonquin summer concert series will kick off Thursday, June 16, with the Pino Farina Band.

The group will showcase “a blend of the sincerity of U2 meets the outrageousness of Foo Fighters,” the village said in the event listing.

Concerts are held weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Towne Park, 100 S. Jefferson St., except on July 28 during the annual Founders’ Day festival.

The concert schedule is:

Pino Farina Band on June 16;

rock and dance party band HiFi Superstar on June 23;

Top 40 country band Hillbilly Rockstarz on June 30;

Final Say, performing the music of the ’60s through today’s rock and pop, on July 7;

Soul 2 The Bone, performing Motown, R&B, jazz, disco and soul, on July 14;

’90s tribute band How Rude on July 21; and

dance and party band Libido Funk Circus on Aug. 4.

Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band will perform at 7 p.m. July 28 at Spella Park as part of Founders’ Day. The performance will feature sounds from the islands, including Jimmy Buffett and Bob Marley.

For information and concert updates, go to facebook.com/AlgonquinLive/.