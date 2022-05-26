Crystal Lake Park District’s mid-week Concerts in the Park to launch at Main Beach

Crystal Lake Park District’s summer concert series will kick off Tuesday, May 31, with a Caribbean music-themed band, Mr. Myers.

The Concerts in the Park series takes place at 7 p.m. each Tuesday through Aug. 9 at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive.

This year’s lineup includes:

May 31: Mr. Myers, performing what the band describes as “Caribbean rock”

June 7: Crystal Lake Community Band

June 14: Soul Sacrifice, a Santana tribute

June 21: cover band 28 Days

June 28: Voices in Harmony

July 12: Dancing Queen, a ABBA tribute band

July 19: The Flat Cats, performing jazz and blues

July 26: Crystal Lake Community Band

Aug. 2: country band Wild Daisy

Aug. 9: The Student Body, performing party hits

Admission and parking are free, with food, beer and wine and a small charcoal grill allowed. Food trucks will be on hand for the first time this year. The food truck schedule can be found at crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

In the event of inclement weather, a decision to reschedule the concert will be made by 4 p.m. That can be checked by calling 815-410-4475, ext 6.

Attendees are asked to park in the Main Beach parking lot across the street from Lakeside Arts in the Park and South Elementary, and not to park at the boat gate, Dole Mansion or Seminary Park.