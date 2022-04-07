5 things to do in McHenry County: So many egg hunts!

1. Egg hunts are taking place this weekend in Algonquin, Spring Grove, Woodstock and beyond.

Algonquin’s egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St. The village recommends attendees arrive with plenty of time to visit the sponsors and to bring a basket.

Questions can be directed to recreation@algonquin.org or 847-658-2716.

The Spring Grove egg hunt will start at 2 p.m. Saturday at Thelen Park, 8516 Winn Road. The rain date will be April 16.

More than 3,000 eggs will be dispersed, with special eggs for each age group with coupons for baskets filled with toys and special prizes, the village said on its website. The children will be grouped by age and no pre-registration is required.

The event is free, but attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to help support the local food pantry.

McHenry County Fair’s Easter Egg-Travaganza will follow at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 10, at the fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road in Woodstock.

The event will have two different Easter egg hunts, one at 10:30 a.m. and another at 12:30 p.m., as well as a petting zoo, antique tractors if weather allows, food trucks and kids crafts.

If the weather is bad, the hunts will move indoors.

All three events include a chance to visit with the Easter Bunny.

2. The Bunny Trail in Lake in the Hills will feature fun riddles, jokes and photo opportunities for families as they walk the trail to find the bunny.

The event, organized by the village of Lake in the Hills, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate.

Registration is required to attend. Time slots are available between 10 and 11:45 a.m.

Tickets are free for Lake in the Hills residents, and cost $2 for nonresidents. This outdoor event takes place rain or shine. Attendees should bring a basket to collect eggs being passed out by community partners along the way.

For information or to register, go to bit.ly/BunnyTrail2022.

3. The Cary Park District will host its annual Kite Fly from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Lions Park in celebration of National Kite Flying Month.

Attendees must bring their own kites, and can then participate solo or join a kite-flying contest with categories that include biggest kite, smallest kite and most unusual kite, according to a news release.

Registration will be available on site for the contests. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For information, contact Cary Park District at 847-639-6100 or go to carypark.com.

4. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Mini Links is back at Woodstock Public Library this Saturday.

The popular fundraiser offers local families the chance to play a round of mini golf at the library, according to a news release. All proceeds go to resources that support the library’s work in the community.

Mini Links has been hosted by the Friends of Woodstock Public Library for more than a decade. Local businesses sponsor the event and come up with the themes and decorations for each hole on the course. Local businesses also contribute prizes to a raffle held during the event.

Mini Links will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the library, 414 W. Judd St. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children age 12 and younger.

5. The Spring Fling: Rejuvenate Yourself and Your Yard Craft and Vendor Fair is one of two craft fairs set for the McHenry and Johnsburg area this week.

The first will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at McHenry Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600, 3002 W. Route 120.

It will feature crafters, vendors and a purse raffle with surprise gifts inside. Proceeds will benefit military veterans.

The second – the April Showers Craft and Vendor event – will run the same hours Sunday at the Johnsburg Community Club, 2315 Church St.

It will feature unique items from small businesses, with more than 30 crafters and vendors on site.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.