Oswego American Legion Memorial Day parade returns

Oswego’s annual Memorial Day parade, sponsored by Oswego American Legion Post 675, will step off at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30.

The solemn parade to honor the nation’s war dead will proceed from the former Traughber Junior High School at Franklin and Washington streets onto Polk Street, then turn left onto Washington Street to Jackson Street. Once on Jackson Street, the parade will turn left onto Jefferson Street, and proceed to Main Street. Once on Main Street, the parade will pass the Veterans Memorial at Jefferson and Main streets and proceed south through the village’s business district to the Oswego Township Cemetery, just north of Route 71.

Joining the Legion in the parade will be the Legion Auxiliary, Kendall County Veterans’ Assistance Commission, Oswego Fire Department, Oswego Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Department, marching bands from Oswego High School and Oswego East High School, and Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois.

Lineup for the parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the former Traughber Junior High School.

A memorial service will take place in the cemetery after the parade. The Legion will host a luncheon at the Legion Post at 19 W. Washington St. (Route 34) after the service.

The Legion’s Memorial Day parade has been a tradition in the village for decades.