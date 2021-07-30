Kendall County Fair brings back favorite events, attractions

The Kendall County Fair returns following a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Opening Thursday, July 29, on the fairgrounds along Route 71 west of Route 47 in Yorkville, the fair schedule features popular events and entertainment for all ages.

Thursday’s schedule opened with a variety of 4-H animal shows; 4-H events continue Friday, July 30, with the swine show at 8:30 a.m., followed by the dairy show at 9 a.m., and the rabbit show, also at 9 a.m.

The popular truck and tractor pull events will return this year, with registration opening at 4 p.m. Friday, followed by the show Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m.

Fair events continue Saturday, July 31, with registration for Wheels at the Fair opening at 7 a.m., followed by the event from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Kendall County Fair Savvy A Fair Goods and Services Market also will be featured Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plenty of 4-H events will take place Saturday, including the beef show at 8:30 a.m., the master showmanship at 9:15 a.m., and the cat show at 9:30 a.m.

The 4-H Livestock Auction will close out events, from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Another season of the Kendall County Fair will wrap up Sunday, Aug. 1, with the orphan car show from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the Savvy A Fair market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for the car show will be from 7 to 11 a.m.

Information about this year’s Kendall County Fair can be found on the official fairgrounds website, or their social media accounts.