Sandwich P.E.O. Chapter plans indoor garage sale fundraiser

Sandwich Chapter of Philanthropic Education Organization, or P.E.O., will sponsor its annual garage sale fundraiser rain or shine from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 20, and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21. The event is set at Meadowlands Farm, 13820 County Line Road in Newark, just south of Route 71.

The indoor sale features such items as furniture, garden accessories, vacuum cleaner, American Flyer train, linens, kids toys and games, vintage jewelry, seasonal decor, leaf blower, glassware and dishes, tools and many other wares.

“Come early, meet some nice people, support a good cause and take home treasures,” invite organizers, noting that everything must go.