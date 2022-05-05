American Legion to host Mother’s Day breakfast buffet in Plano

The Sons of the American Legion of Plano Post 395 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 8 to 11 a.m. on Mother’s Day this Sunday, May 8.

Menu items include scrambled eggs, egg casserole, potatoes, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, made-to-order omelets and other items.

The breakfast will be served at the American Legion Post, 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano. Tickets for adults cost $10. They cost $5 for children younger than 11.

Start mom’s day off with an affordable, all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet while helping the Plano Sons of the American Legion raise funds to help support local veterans, invite organizers. To learn more, visit Facebook at tinyurl.com/2aspxc84.