Oswego American Legion to host spring craft show

The Oswego American Legion will host a Spring Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Legion Post 675, 19 W. Washington St. in Oswego. Admission is free.

More than 40 vendors and crafters are participating in the event, which will take place both indoors and outside in the parking lot.

Oswego American Legion will grill burgers and hot dogs for lunch. Raffle tickets will be available for $1 each or 6 for $5.

All funds raised go to the American Legion to help support local veterans.

For information and updates, visit the Oswego American Legion Post 675 Facebook page.