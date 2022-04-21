Oswego Presbyterian Church to present barbecue fundraiser

Oswego Presbyterian Church will host a 5Bs BBQ drive-thru fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26.

Proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity and the church’s Kenya mission.

Dinner choices include two pork chops, two quarter chickens, one pork chop and quarter chicken combo or a kids’ meal hot dog. Dinners include coleslaw, baked beans, roll and applesauce.

Ticket prices are $15 in advance or $17 at the door. Kids’ meals cost $7.

Advance tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the church office, 1976 Route 25 in Oswego. Visit opchurch.org.