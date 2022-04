Sandwich VFW Post 1486 will offer a drive-thru ham dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the VFW at 13 S. Main St. in Sandwich.

Donations are $12 for the dinner, which includes ham, cheesy potatoes, a vegetable, dinner roll and dessert.

This dinner is a drive-thru-only event, with funds being raised for local veterans. For information, visit www.sandwichvfw.org.