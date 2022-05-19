Kendall County Forest Preserve District’s Pollinator Fest to fly into view

Educational activities, garden planting and interpretive hikes will be available at the Kendall County Forest Preserve District’s 2022 Pollinator Fest.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21, at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville.

Forest Preserve District Director Dave Guritz said the festival will take place weather permitting. There is no fee for the event, he said.

Family activities will be focused in and around the Hoover Nature Play Space near “The Rookery” Early Learning Program Center.

A short presentation to thank the many donors to the Nature Play Space will take place at 11 a.m.

The focus of the event will be on pollination, the key to seed and food production.

Hikers will get an opportunity to observe local pollinators, Guritz said.

The family-friendly event will feature crafts, creation of a community pollinator art mural, scavenger hunts and the opportunity to taste locally produced honey.

The district also will provide information on recent efforts to expand and enhance habitat for the federally endangered rusty-patched bumblebee, Guritz said.

Free water and apple juice will be offered while supplies last, but there will be no food vendor on site. Visitors will be able to picnic in the Eagle’s Nest Shelter. The district’s water play features will be running, so parents may want to dress their children accordingly, Guritz said.







