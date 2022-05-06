Kuipers Family Farm to debut inaugural Tulip Fest in Maple Park

Kuipers Family Farm is preparing for its inaugural Midwest Tulip Fest, which opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7.

According to the Maple Park farm’s website, staff planted 300,000 tulip bulbs in over 30 varieties in November across five acres at 1N318 Watson Road.

The flower fields will be fully accessible for visitors to stroll through and take pictures. Specific fields will be set aside for visitors to cut their own tulips for an additional fee. Open daily, the festival will feature family-friendly outdoor activities, including a jumping pillow, as well as live music, food trucks and other fare on weekends.

For more information, call 815-827-5200 or visit www.kuipersfamilyfarm.com/midwest-tulip-fest.











