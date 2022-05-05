May 05, 2022
Spring Wildflower Walk planned in Bull Valley

Yellow lady’s slipper is one of the native plants that may be seen during the Spring Wildflower Walk on May 7, 2022.

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County will host a Spring Wildflower Walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Spring Hollow Nature Preserve in Bull Valley.

The walk is on private property, so the address will be provided to participants following registration. The fee is $5 per person, and participants can register for the walk at conservemc.org/spring-wildflower-walk-may-7.

At the event, land conservation specialist Kim Elsenbroek will guide participants through a high-quality woodland, share information about each wildflower and provide identification tips.

The group size for the walk is limited to 15, so attendees are encouraged to register early.