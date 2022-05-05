Spring Wildflower Walk planned in Bull Valley

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County will host a Spring Wildflower Walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Spring Hollow Nature Preserve in Bull Valley.

The walk is on private property, so the address will be provided to participants following registration. The fee is $5 per person, and participants can register for the walk at conservemc.org/spring-wildflower-walk-may-7.

At the event, land conservation specialist Kim Elsenbroek will guide participants through a high-quality woodland, share information about each wildflower and provide identification tips.

The group size for the walk is limited to 15, so attendees are encouraged to register early.