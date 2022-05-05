May 05, 2022
Fox River event to celebrate Mother Earth this Mother’s Day

Students collect data about the water quality in their local stream under the guidance of a Friends of the Fox River educator.

Friends of the Fox River is bringing back a Mother’s Day tradition, Monitor with Your Mother, at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Jelke Creek Bird Sanctuary in Sleepy Hollow.

As part of the event, Friends of the Fox River, which monitors local water quality, will teach students and moms about what’s below the surface of local streams and what that says about the health of the habitat, according to a news release.

Attendees are advised to dress appropriately for the weather, as the event takes place outdoors. The group will provide all the equipment, including boots, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own waterproof boots.

In case of inclement weather, the event will move inside to the Schweitzer Environmental Center, 16N900 Sleepy Hollow Road.

To sign up, go to the Friends of the Fox River website at friendsofthefoxriver.org.