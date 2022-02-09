Bears hire Tim Zetts as assistant tight ends coach, Omar Young as quality control coach

The Bears continue to add to head coach Matt Eberflus’ staff. The team hired Tim Zetts as assistant tight ends coach and Omar Young as offensive quality control coach Wednesday.

Zetts, 36, was previously an offensive quality control coach with the Packers. He worked with new Bears offensive Luke Getsy on the Green Bay staff. The two have a long history together going back to their playing days at Akron. Getsy was the starting quarterback at Akron in 2005-06 and Zetts was his backup.

The two later coached together at Akron (2008), Indiana University of Pennsylvania (2011), Mississippi State (2018) and in Green Bay last season.

Zetts coached at the collegiate level between 2008 and 2020. He has coached various positions over the years: running backs, quarterbacks and receivers. He has also been an offensive coordinator at the FCS level.

Young, meanwhile, spent the past three seasons as the running backs coach at Eastern Illinois. Like Zetts, the 38-year-old Young has a lot of experience coaching in college football. Past stops include San Jose State, Colorado and South Carolina. He had NFL stints with the Cleveland Browns (2015) and the Packers (2017-18) as an offensive assistant and offensive quality control coach, respectively.

The Bears have added numerous assistant coaches to head coach Matt Eberflus’ staff in recent weeks, notably Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator, Alan Williams as defensive coordinator and Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator.