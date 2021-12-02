Bears injury report: Justin Fields remains limited; Allen Robinson sits out again

LAKE FOREST – Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields was limited in practice for the second consecutive day due to a rib injury. Fields sat out last week’s game against the Detroit Lions because of the injury, which he sustained Nov. 21 against the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field.

The Bears have not committed to starting Fields or veteran backup Andy Dalton on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Neither quarterback has spoken with the media this week.

Top receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) sat out again Thursday, as did defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle). Neither Robinson nor Hicks has played since the Nov. 8 game against Pittsburgh.

Also sitting out practice Thursday at Halas Hall was defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs), receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot/ribs), linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), running back Damien Williams (calf) and tight end Jimmy Graham (rest).

Tight end Cole Kmet (groin) was limited. Safety Tashaun Gipson has a chest injury but was a full participant in practice.