Green Bay Packers four-round mock draft: How will Bears’ NFC North rival prepare for the post-Rodgers era?

After trading four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets on Monday, the Green Bay Packers now have five picks in the top 116 selections of the 2023 NFL Draft – and three in the top-45.

Major needs exist on both sides of the ball as they prepare to usher in a new era – one with fourth-year quarterback Jordan Love at the helm.

Here’s an educated guess at how general manager Brian Gutekunst will address those needs in the first four rounds.

First round: No. 13 overall (from New York Jets)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

The Packers will want to make the transition to Love as their starting quarterback as smooth as possible. That process should begin with upgrades to the receiving corps. Currently, Green Bay lacks depth and proven talent at wide receiver and tight end, making pass catchers a top priority in the draft.

Second-year receiver Christian Watson flashed potential as a future No. 1 option last year, and fellow second-year receiver Romeo Doubs has the potential to become a reliable starter, but neither is completely proven in those forecasted roles. After losing Allen Lazard to the Jets, the Packers are only two-deep at receiver, at best – and they have little experience. The tight end position is no more settled or proven, with Josiah Deguara pencilled in as the starter for 2023 and no roster locks behind him.

That’s where Smith-Njigba comes in. The Ohio State product would be an immediate starter in the slot. He can also align outside as a flanker. His route-running savvy and ability to get open in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field is a perfect complement to the field-stretching ability of Watson. He may only have average size and top-end speed, but he does almost everything else at a high level. Smith-Njigba can be the No. 2 receiver right away, and along with Watson and Doubs, he’d form a young and talented receiver trio.

Others in consideration: Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa; Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson; Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame; Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Second round: No. 42 overall (from New York Jets)

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas State

The Packers have used a number of pre-draft visits on projected second-round edge rushers. From that group, the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year stands out, boasting a combination of big-time production over the past two seasons (96 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, 8 forced fumbles), youth (barely 21 years old) and athleticism (6.94 3-cone, 4.34 short shuttle, 10-4 broad jump).

Preston Smith was an adequate starter at outside linebacker last year, and Rashan Gary has developed into a star pass rusher over the past 2 1/2 seasons, although he’s had some trouble staying healthy – and he’ll miss the beginning of the 2023 season as he rehabs a torn ACL.

Behind those two, the Packers are paper-thin at outside linebacker. Anudike-Uzomah would fill in for Gary right away and possibly revert to a rotational pass-rusher role when the veteran returns. His combination of burst, power, motor and pass-rush moves should make him an immediate contributor. Anudike-Uzomah needs to improve his run defense to become a true three-down player, but eventually, he can take over for Smith full-time – or Gary – if he’s not re-signed after the 2023 season.

Others in consideration: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee; Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida; Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Second round: No. 45 overall

Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan

After losing both Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry this offseason, the Packers will need to replenish their defensive line depth. Specifically, they need more players who can viably play the five-technique defensive end position in their 3-4 fronts.

Smith has startling quickness for a player of his size (6-3, 323), and the strength and mass to two-gap as a nose tackle or 3-4 defensive end. His athletic profile gives him some pass-rush upside at the NFL level, but run defense is his bread and butter.

The only locks, or near-locks, to make the 2023 roster from the current defensive line group are Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt and T.J. Slaton – and Clark and Slaton are primarily nose tackles.

Smith can push Slaton and Wyatt for starting snaps, and provide much-needed depth.

Others in consideration: Quan Martin, S, Illinois; Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech

Third round: No. 78 overall

Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

Strong safety Adrian Amos remains unsigned, and free safety Darnell Savage struggled for much of last season before being benched for Rudy Ford. That leaves the Packers with two big question marks in the third level of their defense.

Battle has good size (6-1, 209), instincts, and the ability to handle man and zone coverage responsibilities. He’s solid as a tackler, too. He doesn’t have the elite range needed to play single-high safety (4.55 40-yard dash), but he can operate in split-safety looks, and he’s fast enough to stick with most receivers and tight ends in man.

Others in consideration: Blake Freeland, OL, BYU; Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Fourth round: No. 116 overall

Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

With their lack of depth and proven talent at receiver, it’s easy to envision the Packers double-dipping at the position in the draft. Wilson is big (6-2, 213) strong (23 bench reps) and faster than his 4.58-second 40-yard dash time would indicate. He’s got good burst off the line of scrimmage, and has strong hands to snare contested catches. Head coach Matt LaFleur will love his toughness as a run blocker.

Wilson has the talent to merit a late Day 2 pick, but durability concerns could cause a draft-day slide; the Stanford product played in just 14 games over the last three seasons.

Others in consideration: Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU; Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue