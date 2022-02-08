Hub Arkush: Bears want to build through draft, but have limited draft resources in 2022

For new Bears general manager Ryan Poles to achieve his stated goal of competing for an NFC North title this season, he has work to do on his roster. While he has enough salary cap space, as well as options to create more cap space, he currently has only five draft picks – a second-round pick, a third, two fifths and a sixth – in this spring’s NFL Draft.

Unlike last season, the Bears are not projected to receive any compensatory picks for free agents lost.

If, as Poles said at his introductory press conference, he wants to be “strategic” in free agency and build through the draft, he will have to nail at least those second- and third-round picks to succeed this year.

The only players Poles could realistically hope to trade for early-round picks are quarterback Justin Fields, running back David Montgomery, receiver Darnell Mooney, pass rusher Khalil Mack, pass rusher Robert Quinn, linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Jaylon Johnson or safety Eddie Jackson. He’s unlikely to receive fair value in draft picks for what he would give up in production. Plus, how competitive would the Bears be next season without any of those players?

[ Hub Arkush: With limited draft capital, Bears must look to free agency to improve ]

Poles could use this year’s second-round pick and next year’s first to move up into the late first round this year, but that better be for an awfully special player because he’d be giving up two valuable picks for one and then he would still be hamstrung again next year.

Should Poles choose to look for a deal, he’d most likely be using his second-round pick to move around and create more third-round and day three picks, a reasonable strategy to add talent, but a tough path to adding to the starting lineup this season.

It’s no secret the Bears’ greatest need is at wide receiver. Mooney is the only major contributor still under contract in 2022.

If defensive tackles Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols move on via free agency and Eddie Goldman becomes a cap casualty, there will be huge holes at defensive tackle. If inside linebacker Alec Ogletree isn’t re-signed and Danny Trevathan becomes an injury/cap casualty, linebacker becomes a significant need. If guard James Daniels isn’t retained, upgrades at guard and center could be a serious need.

Should safety Tashaun Gipson not return, with Deon Bush also a free agent, Poles will have to find a starting safety.

While there is still hope for young cornerbacks Kindle Vildor and Thomas Graham Jr., more talent at the position is necessary.

Three weeks short of the NFL Scouting Combine, early draft information is notoriously fluid right now, but we can make a reasonable guess as to the positions that will be stronger in this year’s draft and those that may offer fewer options.

The two strongest positions appear to be edge rusher and wide receiver. The first round will be top heavy at those spots. There will be excellent prospects available at least two and probably three rounds deep.

The secondary also looks solid, not quite as rich at cornerback as usual, but with very good talent. There is unusual strength at safety this year, particularly looking at day two.

Defensive tackle will also be solid on days two and three, although not deep in round one. Linebacker looks similar.

Running backs are par for the course. Don’t look for them on day one and there could only be a couple in the second round, but there will be a run in the third round.

Offensive tackle does not appear as strong as it has been in recent years and the interior on the offensive line doesn’t look strong on day one or day two prospects. It’s also not a great year for tight ends.

That just leaves the quarterbacks. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, Nevada’s Carson Strong and Liberty’s Malik Willis could all end up with first- or second-round grades. With so many QB-needy teams, it’s too early to guess where each will go.

But it’s fair to say Pickett will most likely be the first QB off the board, and none of these players would have been selected ahead of the first five quarterbacks off the board last year.

Remember this is all off scouting reports early in the process that will change and there is talent everywhere. But it looks like wideout, safety, cornerback or linebacker could be Poles’ best options on day two with his second- and third-round picks.