Facing a contract year, Chicago Bears DL Gervon Dexter expects to play as ‘whole different person’

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) works on the field during the team's minicamp practice in Lake Forest on Tuesday. (Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

For most of the offseason, the Chicago Bears’ biggest concern in the eyes of fans and analysts has been revamping an inconsistent defensive line. The Bears ranked as one of the worst teams at pressuring opposing quarterbacks and stopping the run last year.

But Bears general manager Ryan Poles didn’t make a splash over the offseason to boost the unit. Instead, he signed a few rotational players in free agency and selected another late in the draft.

Bears defensive linemen like Gervon Dexter have heard the concerns most of the offseason. Despite the worry, Dexter is confident that the Bears have what they need in the building to make improvements.

“I think we got everybody, we got each player,” Dexter said Tuesday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on the first day of mandatory minicamp. “Each person in our room knows what they are capable of, so we don’t look at it as, like, a bad thing. We’re taking it on, and we’re ready to get after it together.”

Dexter matched what Poles and Bears coaches have said for most of the offseason.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen have said that coaches needed to do a better job coaching up the players on the roster. Allen previously said that coaches spent too much time focusing on installing a new scheme last year with a new coaching staff instead of focusing on the fundamentals and technique.

Dexter is one of the players coaches are hoping to get more production from.

He put together one of the best seasons in his three-year career. Dexter played a career-high 17 games last year and finished with six sacks, 11 quarterback hits and six tackles for a loss. But there is still more that Bears coaches hope to get from the former second-round pick.

Coaches have worked on Dexter’s stance and get off after the ball is snapped for most of the offseason to get more production. At 6-foot-6, 326 pounds, Dexter has the frame for a difference-making tackle.

“He’s strong, alright,” Bears defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett said of Dexter. “He can push the pocket, he’s got long levers where he can knock guys back and then play off about block on that. He’s got some sneaky, I call violent, shoulder turn where he can get on the edge of offensive lineman as a rusher. ... We’re working on, man, let’s take the fight to them. Let’s not be so worried about what they’re doing and trying to see everything. Let’s make them worry about us.”

Dexter called the change in approach this offseason night and day compared to this time last year.

He expects fans to see a difference once training camp live hitting starts.

“You’ll see it quickly, like as soon as you turn on it, or you go out there, you’re gonna see it’s a whole different person,” Dexter said.

Dexter will have a lot to play for as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. After Poles selected Dexter in the second round in 2023, he’ll likely see how Dexter responds this season before any contract extension talks.

That’s fine by Dexter. Despite having a lot to prove this year personally, Dexter was more worried about the team as a whole instead of himself.

“I’m looking at it as it’s another year for me to grow as a player, to get better,” Dexter said. “I’m here to help this team win. We didn’t have the end goal that we wanted last year, so I’m here to help get to that goal.”

Jaylon Johnson looking like his old self

There were some questions about whether cornerback Jaylon Johnson would look like his All-Pro self after a groin injury derailed most of his season last year. He did so with a couple of nice plays Tuesday.

Jaylon Johnson intercepted a couple of passes by quarterback Caleb Williams in team drills. The first came during a team drill when he read where Williams wanted to put the ball and picked it off. He later intercepted another pass deep in the defense’s territory that ended a two-minute drill.

It was an encouraging practice for him. Some fans were concerned when he missed part of the offseason program. But the cornerback was at both Organized Team Activities practices open to reporters over the past two weeks and came through with big plays Tuesday.

Bears Football Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson checks his helmet during the team's minicamp practice in Lake Forest on Tuesday. (Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Who’s at left tackle?

The start of minicamp offered a glimpse into how the Bears will handle the competition at starting left tackle during training camp.

Braxton Jones and Kiran Amegadjie took snaps with the first team during drills. Theo Benedet also took snaps at left tackle while Jedrick Wills Jr., whom the Bears signed this offseason after he took a year off to recover from an injury, did not participate Tuesday.

Jones is expected to get a head start for the role after he started for the Bears there for three years before he was replaced last season. Amegadjie, whom Poles selected in the third round in 2024, is also expected to get a look after he dealt with injuries for most of last year. Benedet also started games at left tackle last year.

Bears coaches won’t get a chance to truly evaluate the competition until training camp, when live hitting starts. But minicamp offers a chance to see how they see the competition unfolding in a couple of months.

Taking attendance

The Bears didn’t have any no-shows at the start of this week’s mandatory minicamp.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon continued to miss practice with an apparent injury. Gordon previously missed an OTA practice that was open to reporters and was limited in another open practice.

Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and linebacker T.J. Edwards continued to progress through their respective injury recoveries. Both took part in team activities for the first time in front of reporters during the offseason. Odeyingbo is recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered midway through last season, while Edwards is returning from a fractured fibula.

“We love to see Dayo,” Dexter said. “Him going down last year, I feel like, hurt us a bit. Having him back out there running around, it’s good to see him.”

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and linebacker D’Marco Jackson each left Tuesday’s practice with apparent injuries.

Left tackles Wills and Ozzy Trapilo, defensive tackles Shemar Turner, Neville Gallimore and James Lynch, linebackers Noah Sewell, Ruben Hyppolite and Keyshaun Elliott, running back Brittain Brown and safety Anthony Johnson Jr. all also missed practice.