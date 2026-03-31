NFL owners approve officiating, kickoff changes at annual meetings

NFL owners approved five rule changes at their annual league meetings in Phoenix on Tuesday. They approved rules that will change aspects of the kickoff, allow support for NFL officials as well as one in case of a referee work stoppage.

Owners agreed to a rule change that would allow the NFL Officiating Department to correct clear and obvious missed calls on the field for one year in case there is a work stoppage by officials NFL Referees Association this season. The department will correct both fouls that were and weren’t called on the field.

The move comes as the NFL and the league’s referees continue to negotiate over a new contract. Both sides reportedly had tough negotiations last week and the NFL reportedly will start to hire replacement referees in anticipation of a work stoppage.

An amended rule that would allow the NFL to consult with on-field officials when considering disqualifications for both flagrant football acts and non-football acts without being called on the field was also approved Tuesday. The original proposal only considered disqualification but the amendment allowed the flag to be added too.

Three of the rules changes involve the kickoff. The first allowed kicking teams to declare an onside kick at any point of the game. The second took away kicking team’s incentive to kick the ball out of bounds when kicking from the 50-yard line. The last rule modified the kickoff alignment requirements for the receiving team players in the setup zone.

The onside kick saw a change for a third straight year. In 2024, owners changed the onside kick as part of the league’s “dynamic kickoff” where trailing teams could only declare an onside kick in the fourth quarter. Owners changed the rule last year to allow trailing teams to declare an onside kick throughout the game. Now any team, whether they’re leading or trailing, can declare an onside kick.

Teams that kicked off from the 50 would receive the ball at the 35 if the ball went out of bounds for a touchback. The ball will now go to the 20 in that instance. The third kickoff rule changes how many players can be lined up in the set up zone.