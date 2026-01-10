Shaw Local

Bears

Chicago Bears’ Kyler Gordon active against Packers in NFL Wild Card

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

By Michal Dwojak

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon will be active against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night in their NFL Wild Card matchup at Soldier Field.

Gordon is expected to play after the team activated him off injured reserve earlier in the day. He returned to practice this week and was ruled questionable for the game Friday.

Gordon will play in just his fourth game of the season and for the first time since Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles in what’s been an injury-ravaged season. He missed the first four games of the season because of a hamstring injury before being placed on injured reserve toward the end of October with a groin/calf injury. Gordon returned to injured reserve after he re-aggravated his injury before the Bears’ Week 14 game against the Packers.

Chicago will play without cornerback C.J. Garnder-Johnson, wide receiver Jahdae Walker, rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, defensive end Joe Tyron-Shoyinka, rookie offensive lineman Luke Newman and quarterback Case Keenum.

Green Bay will play without offensive tackle Zach Tom, wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks and Jakobie Keeney-James, quarterback Desmond Ridder, cornerback Jaylin Simpson and defensive lineman Collin Oliver.

