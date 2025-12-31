Shaw Local

Chicago Bears injury report: Rome Odunze continues to miss practice in estimated report

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15), left, makes a catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15), left, makes a catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the first half earlier this season in Baltimore.

By Michal Dwojak

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze would’ve continued to miss practice according to an estimated report the team released Wednesday.

This marked the third straight week that Odunze (foot) would miss practice. Chicago released an estimated report Wednesday after the team held a walkthrough instead of a practice.

Odunze has missed the last four games with his foot injury. He hasn’t practiced since he re-aggravated his injury before the Bears’ Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Bears defensive end Joe Tyron-Shoyinka (concussion) would’ve also missed practice Wednesday after he left Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with his injury.

Rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III (quad) was listed as limited after he was injured during the final play of Sunday’s game. Rookie starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo (knee/quad) and cornerbacks Josh Blackwell (shoulder) and Nick McCloud (illness) all would’ve been limited as well.

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (illness) was estimated that he could’ve practiced Wednesday after he missed Sunday’s game.

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.