Chicago Bears injury report: Rome Odunze continues to miss practice in estimated report

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15), left, makes a catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the first half earlier this season in Baltimore. (Nick Wass/AP)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze would’ve continued to miss practice according to an estimated report the team released Wednesday.

This marked the third straight week that Odunze (foot) would miss practice. Chicago released an estimated report Wednesday after the team held a walkthrough instead of a practice.

Odunze has missed the last four games with his foot injury. He hasn’t practiced since he re-aggravated his injury before the Bears’ Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns.

#Bears Injury Report



The Chicago Bears conducted a walk-thru on Wednesday, participation is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/K7SJuGFk4A — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) December 31, 2025

Bears defensive end Joe Tyron-Shoyinka (concussion) would’ve also missed practice Wednesday after he left Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with his injury.

Rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III (quad) was listed as limited after he was injured during the final play of Sunday’s game. Rookie starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo (knee/quad) and cornerbacks Josh Blackwell (shoulder) and Nick McCloud (illness) all would’ve been limited as well.

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (illness) was estimated that he could’ve practiced Wednesday after he missed Sunday’s game.