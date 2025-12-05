Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: 5 storylines to watch in Week 14 matchup

It’s finally here. The Chicago Bears will renew the franchise’s longest rivalry Sunday afternoon when they travel to play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

For the first time in a while, there will be a lot to play for between these two. Chicago (9-3) is the No. 1 seed in the NFC heading into Week 14 and leads Green Bay (8-3-1) by the smallest of margins in the NFC North race. Sunday will also mark the first of two times these two will play against each other over the span of 14 days.

But it also feels like a switch in the rivalry. The Packers have dominated the Bears, having won 11 straight against Chicago until January’s season-finale. Now it feels like the Bears are ready to hold up their end of the rivalry under head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams. Sunday will give fans a clue whether this will be a new chapter or just the same old Bears.

Sunday afternoon’s game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. on FOX. Here are the top five storylines to watch.

Cancelling Jordan Love’s Toyotathon

There’s been a phenomena surrounding Packers quarterback Jordan Love over the past few seasons. Love has been a spokesperson for Toyota during its holiday “Toyotathon” promotion. During that time, which happens during the latter part of seasons, Love has also played some of his best football.

It’s happened again so far this season. Love has played well during the Packers’ current three-game winning streak. He’s thrown six touchdowns and no interceptions during that span, including a four-touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Love might’ve turned it on for the holidays, but he’s been efficient for most of the season. He holds a 67% completion rate this season and has thrown 19 touchdowns and three interceptions. Love has done a good job of spreading the ball around the field while Chicago hasn’t pressured quarterbacks too much with 23 sacks, tied for 25th in the NFL.

There have been some moments during Green Bay’s three losses where Love has made some mistakes, yet he’s made more game-winning throws. The Bears will need to force him into some of those mistakes.

“I see a quarterback that does a really good job of processing,” Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. “He gets to his reads, he knows where he wants to go with the football, he delivers the ball accurately. I see a guy that’s playing really at a high level, and he’s got a lot of good skill players to get the ball to. So I think it’s certainly a challenge for us.”

Limiting Micah Parson, Packers pass rush

Green Bay made the biggest offseason acquisition in the NFL when it traded for defensive end Micah Parsons. The trade has paid dividends.

Parsons has been a menace for offensive lines once again. He’s third in the NFL with 12.5 sacks to go along with 24 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for a loss. Parsons seems poised for his fifth All-Pro season as the Bears will need to watch him on every snap since the Packers move him along the line of scrimmage.

“Very talented player,” Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. “He’s slippery. He’s a great pass rusher. They’ll move him around. They do a great job in the defensive scheme of putting him in different positions, and it’s simple to them, and yet it can create complex looks for us. So the biggest thing is that you don’t overlook anything. You don’t overlook where he is on the field.”

Chicago can’t only focus in on Parsons, though, who’s opened things up for the rest of the Packers pass rush. Defensive end Rashan Gary has 7.5 sacks while defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt has four.

The Bears’ offensive line has done well protecting Williams, who’s been sacked 19 times this season. The unit will need another big performance to keep that number down.

Bears Vikings Football Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard moves across the field against the Minnesota Vikings last month in Minneapolis. (Stacy Bengs/AP)

Strength versus strength

The Bears dominated the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 by running the ball for 281 yards. They’ll see if their running game will travel again against the best run defense they’ve faced this year.

Chicago transformed its rushing attack after its Week 5 bye. The Bears are averaging 205.3 rushing yards per game since then. Lead running back D’Andre Swift has rushed for more than 100 yards in a game three times during that span while rookie running back Kyle Monangai has done it twice.

But the Packers defensive line isn’t just good at pressuring quarterbacks. Green Bay has allowed an average of 98.3 rushing yards per game, the eighth-fewest in the NFL. The Packers allowed more than 150 rushing yards in a game once this season in Week 4 when the Dallas Cowboys rushed for 164 in a game that went to overtime.

Johnson used a combination of shifts and motion on top of good blocking by the Bears’ offensive line to put a big show in Philadelphia. They’ll try to replicate that in Green Bay.

“I think each and every week we try to look to develop a run game, and if it’s there, I’ll lean into it a little bit more early on in the game and go from there,” Johnson said. “But, yeah, we’ve got to earn it each and every week.”

Creating mistakes

Running the ball won’t be the lone strength versus strength matchup Sunday.

Chicago’s ability to create turnovers has led to a special season. The Bears have forced a league-high 26 turnovers, including an NFL-best 17 interceptions and nine fumbles. Bears safety Kevin Byard leads the league with six interceptions while cornerback Nahshon Wright is tied for second with five.

Green Bay, meanwhile, has barely turned the ball over. The Packers have the fewest giveaways in the NFL (7) with four fumbles while Love has three interceptions, which is tied for the third-fewest amongst quarterbacks who’ve played in 50% of the season’s snaps.

A majority of the Bears turnovers were created without cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon in the lineup. Inserting those two along with Wright and cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson could make for a tough grouping to stop.

“That’s a strong four for anybody to go against,” Jaylon Johnson said. “We’re just trying to find the best matchups for ourselves that favor us and give ourselves the best chance to win and we know we’ve got to win on situation downs.”

Renewed rivalry?

Ben Johnson made it clear that he valued the Bears-Packers rivalry during his introductory press conference. He made sure to point out that he enjoyed beating Packers head coach Matt LaFleur twice a year as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator.

The Bears needed that kind of confidence after the Packers owned it for the past 15 years. Green Bay holds a 26-5 record against Chicago since the 2010 season.

But Chicago has built confidence heading into Sunday’s matchup. Not only have the Bears done it by winning close games this season. But they also did it when they beat the Packers during their last trip to Lambeau Field.

“I think throughout this whole year what we’ve been able to accomplish has given us extreme confidence,” Williams said. “For myself, being a part of something that everybody knows the stats of the Bears going up there before last year. It wasn’t the best. Being able to be a part of that, being able to contribute to that, provides confidence for myself and I’m gonna exude that to the other guys.”