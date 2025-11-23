Shaw Local

Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers ruled inactive against Chicago Bears in Week 12

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodger (8) runs out of bounds with Cleveland Browns defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (90) defending during an NFL football game in Pittsburgh Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears and their fans won’t get a chance to go against a longtime rival on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

The Pittsburgh Steelers ruled quarterback Aaron Rodgers inactive for Sunday’s game. Rodgers had been ruled as questionable with a broken wrist in his non-throwing hand a week ago against the Cincinnati Bengals. But the Steelers decided to not risk anything and will have Mason Rudolph start instead.

Many Bears fans had looked forward to the possibility of playing Rodgers for maybe the last time in his career Sunday. Instead, Rodgers will hold on to his 24-5 record against the Bears in his career.

The Bears themselves will be without some key players Sunday. Starting linebackers T.J. Edwards and Noah Sewell were both ruled inactive a day after the team placed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds on injured reserve.

Starting left tackle Theo Benedet was also ruled inactive Sunday, which means rookie Ozzy Trapilo should get the start against the Steelers. It will be Trapilo’s first career start for the second-round pick from this year’s draft.

Running back Travis Homer, defensive tackle Jonathan Ford, wide receiver Jahdae Walker and quarterback Case Keenum were all also ruled inactive for Sunday’s game.

The Steelers announced that linebacker Alex Highsmith, guard Andrus Peat and defensive tackles Brodric Martin-Rhodes and Logan Lee would also be inactive with Rodgers.

