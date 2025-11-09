Shaw Local

Chicago Bears’ D’Andre Swift active against New York Giants in Week 10

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift celebrates a run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

By Michal Dwojak

Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift will be active and play against the New York Giants at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Swift initially seemed certain to make his return from a groin injury Sunday after he missed the Bears’ Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the week. He was a full participant at practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday. But Swift missed practice Friday for personal reasons and was ruled questionable for Sunday.

The Bears also announced that cornerback Josh Blackwell, wide receiver Jahdae Walker, linebacker T.J. Edwards, tight end Stephen Carlson, defensive end Dominique Robinson and quarterback Case Keenum were all ruled inactive for Sunday.

The Giants announced that Paulson Adebo, Daniel Bellinger, Jermaine Eluemunor, Cor’Dale Flott, Chauncey Golston, Jevon Holland and Jameis Winston will all not play Sunday.

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.