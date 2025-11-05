Chicago Bears injury report: D’Andre Swift returns to practice; DJ Moore, Rome Odunze out

The Chicago Bears had a mixed bag when it came to injury news Wednesday as they started to prepare for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Running back D’Andre Swift (groin) returned in limited fashion after he missed Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the first game Swift had missed after he had battled what Bears head coach Ben Johnson called the “chronic injury” over the past few weeks.

Swift said Wednesday that he felt he could’ve played Sunday but understood why he was held out. He plans on playing against the Giants after having to watch Sunday’ thrilling win from the sidelines.

“Very difficult, especially when it wasn’t my decision,” Swift said. “We came away with the win. It felt good to see that. Happy to see that.”

Wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) was a full participant for the first time in a week while tight end Cole Kmet (concussion) was limited after he was forced to leave Sunday’s game. Running back Roschon Johnson (back) was limited and back at practice for the first time in a few weeks.

There were plenty of absences Wednesday, however. Wide receivers DJ Moore (hip/groin) and Rome Odunze (heel), safety Kevin Byard (back/ankle), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (rest), cornerback Josh Blackwell (concussion) and defensive end Dominique Robinson (ankle) all didn’t practice.

Running back Kyle Monangai (ankle) was limited after his career day against the Bengals on Sunday. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) was a full participant and general manager Ryan Poles said the team plans to activate him from injured reserve.