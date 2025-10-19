Shaw Local

Chicago Bears’ Grady Jarrett inactive against New Orleans Saints

Chicago Bears defensive end Grady Jarrett is seen during warm up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

By Michal Dwojak

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett will miss his third straight game Sunday when the Bears host the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field.

Jarrett (knee) returned to practiced for the first time in a few weeks Friday in a limited fashion. He told reporters that it would be a coach’s decision on whether he’ll play Sunday. It’s likely the Bears wanted to play it safe with Jarrett given the rainy forecast for the game.

Running back D’Andre Swift will be active after the Bears listed him as questionable Friday. He was limited in both of the team’s practices during the week with a groin injury but Swift said he planned on playing Sunday.

Chicago will also be without kicker Cairo Santos, wide receiver Jahdae Walker, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, offensive lineman Luke Newman, linebacker Noah Sewell and quarterback Case Keenum.

Sunday’s moves come after the Bears made some roster changes Saturday.

The team activated running back Travis Homer off injured reserve and elevated defensive tackle Jonathan Ford and kicker Jake Moody from the practice squad. Chicago also downgraded defensive end Austin Booker and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga to out as both try to work their off injured reserve.

