Chicago Bears injury report: Jaquan Brisker listed with quad injury in estimated injury report

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) walks on the field before the team's NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

The Chicago Bears would’ve been without four players Thursday in an estimated injury report the team released.

Starting safety Jaquan Brisker (quad), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) and right tackle Darnell Wright (elbow) all would’ve missed practice had the team held one Thursday. Rookie running back Kyle Monangai (thigh) also would’ve been out.

The injuries to Brisker and Monangai were both new. Brisker had missed the team’s two practices this week, while Monangai had taken part in both of them. Jarrett and Wright both missed the team’s Week 4 at the Las Vegas Raiders.

#Bears Thursday Injury Report



The Bears did not practice on Thursday, participation is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/3ggOjz7ai2 — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 9, 2025

Starting cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), right guard Jonah Jackson (rib) and rookie tight end Colston Loveland (hip) all would’ve been limited Thursday. Gordon told reporters earlier this week that he plans to make his season debut against the Washington Commanders on Monday night while Loveland should be on pace to return after missing the Raiders game.

Kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), defensive end Austin Booker (knee) and running back Travis Homer (calf) would’ve all been full participants. Santos suffered his injury against the Raiders, while Edwards has missed three of the team’s four games.

Both Booker and Homer having full-participation designations should also be good news. The Bears opened both of their 21-day windows to come off injured reserve on Tuesday.