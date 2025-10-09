Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams becomes investor in NWSL’s Boston Legacy FC

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams reacts while running off of the field after beating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

The Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams added a new title on top of being an NFL quarterback. He became the latest investor in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Boston Legacy FC, the club announced Thursday.

“Women’s sports is a movement, and I admire and respect the work that the team and the NWSL continues to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes,” Williams said in a statement. “Boston Legacy FC is building something special, and we’re proud to be a part of that.”

Football meets fútbol 🤝



Quarterback Caleb Williams is now a Boston Legacy FC investor.



Williams is investing through his firm, 888 Midas, and is the latest investor to join the club that is set to begin play in 2026. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, actress Elizabeth Banks, Boston Celtics general manager Brad Stevens and WNBA player Aliyah Boston are all also investors in the soccer club.

Boston previously had an NWSL team, the Breakers, that was founded in 2009 but folded in 2017. Boston Unity Soccer Partners put in bids for expansion in both 2024 and 2026 and was ultimately approved for 2026 in September of 2023. Legacy FC will become the 15th team in the NWSL, which includes the Chicago Red Stars.

The club’s controlling owner Jennifer Epstein was excited to add Williams to the mix.

“[Williams’] investment in Boston Legacy Football Club highlights the powerful momentum of women’s professional soccer and what it means to have professional athletes investing in our future,” Epstein said. “It symbolizes a new era of cross-league support and recognition. With best-in-class athletes, a rapidly growing fan base, and undeniable energy around the NWSL, we are proud to welcome Caleb as a partner as we prepare for the 2026 inaugural season.”