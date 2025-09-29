What Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears said Monday after beating the Las Vegas Raiders

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson watches action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and some players met with reporters virtually on Monday, a day after their come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bears felt like they proved they’re no longer the same old team after Sunday’s win. Quarterback Caleb Williams led a game-winning drive late, and Chicago found a way to hold on when cornerback Josh Blackwell blocked a Raiders field goal attempt to take a lead in the final minute.

Chicago now heads into its bye week and will practice a couple of days this week before taking the weekend off. The Bears will next play on Oct. 13 when they travel to play the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Here are three of the most interesting things the Bears said Monday.

On Caleb Williams ‘clutch’ factor

Sunday’s win felt like a big step for Williams and the offense. Not only did Williams lead a game-winning drive in the final minutes. But the Bears held on to that late lead and actually won the game.

Williams made plays in different ways in order to help move the ball 69 yards down the field before running back D’Andre Swift ran in for a touchdown in the final two minutes. He completed four of his five pass attempts for 42 yards to Swift and wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odzune and also scrambled twice for 18 yards.

It’s something Johnson and the coaching staff noticed about Williams in situational drills during offseason workouts and training camp: He always finds a way to make a play.

“It’s almost like that little bit of pressure you put on him, he just thrives in and he really excels,” Johnson said. “That’s been consistent ever since we came into this building, so I’m not surprised it turned out that way. He was really good at the end of the first half. He was really good at the end of the game.”

Williams showed off that clutch gene during his rookie season in games the Bears couldn’t hold on to win. He led late-game scoring drives against the Commanders, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings where it seemed he would break through. Instead, the Bears found agonizing ways to lose.

That’s why Johnson told Williams that the moment was what Williams was built for before that game-winning drive Sunday. The coaches and players had put in work during camp and practices ahead of a game. He was confident Williams could go out there and execute.

“I just let him go out there and play ball,” Johnson said. “You know, we stress them enough over the course of training camp and over the course of a weekly practice schedule that come game day, this thing should be free and flow free for him. And I think that’s really what he adheres to. And so when the game’s on the line like that, a lot of people their heartbeat’s starting to go a little bit faster, his tends to slow down a little bit. And he really embraces that role.”

Bears Raiders Football Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas. (David Becker/AP)

On the starting left tackle spot

The Bears started training camp at the end of July, hoping to find their starting left tackle by the end of camp. Four weeks into the season, it seems like that competition is still going on.

Braxton Jones seemed to have won the spot when he was named the Week 1 starter. He started the first four games of the season and put up good results, including against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

But after a tough start for the offensive line Sunday, Johnson took Jones out and moved Theo Benedet, who was in for an injured right tackle Darnell Wright, to the left tackle spot. He put rookie Ozzy Trapilo in at right tackle, and the line seemed to perform better after a tough start trying to stop Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

If Wright comes back in a couple of weeks, Johnson said that he and his staff will look at the four games to determine who will start at left tackle.

“I feel like we’ve got to go through this process and just figure out what’s best for us and our team going forward here,” Johnson said. “I’ve got a lot of faith in the guys in that room. We’ve got some talented individuals and I really believe in the coaching staff in that room, as well. We’re only scratching the surface of what we’re capable of.”

Sunday was a tough spot for Trapilo to make his debut. He earned some special teams snaps in Week 1 and was then ruled inactive the past two weeks before entering the second quarter Sunday, trying to stop Crosby.

Johnson had been impressed with the progress the second-round draft pick made heading into Sunday. He felt the same after watching Trapilo’s tape from Sunday.

“Ozzy didn’t bat an eye,” Johnson said. “He went out there. He competed his tail off. You know, I’m sure there’s a couple of plays he would like back but I was really pleased with the way he went out there and I think it’s a good foundational piece for the future for him.”

On using the bye week to fix issues

The bye might come at a good time for the Bears, even though it’s during Week 5. Chicago has injuries to various starters it would like to heal up soon. The Bears will also want to fix up some issues from the first four games.

Sunday showed that the Bears still struggle with the run game, both defensively and offensively. The Raiders ran for a season-high 240 yards on the Bears, with rookie running back Ashton Jeanty totaling 138 yards off 12 carries. Running back Raheem Mostert added another 62 while quarterback Geno Smith had 31.

Chicago has allowed the most rushing yards (658) and rushing yards per game (164.5) in the NFL heading into Monday night’s games. The Bears will try to address the physical and mental lapses that have led to the poor start.

“I think it’s a mix of both,” safety Kevin Byard said. “I think we’re not fitting up the run as well as we need to. A lot of it also is not getting enough back penetration with the front four, front seven, whatever it may be. And then obviously, on the back end, guys like myself included, when those runs do break out, we need to be able to get those guys down.”

Meanwhile, running the ball hasn’t worked for the Bears. Chicago ran for 69 yards Sunday, the least they’ve run for in a game since Week 16 last season against the Detroit Lions. The Bears rank 11th with the fewest rushing yards this season (409) heading into Monday night.

Johnson called the whole running game a mess, including his own role as its play caller. After seeing progress in the first three weeks, the Bears will look for answers in the next couple of weeks.

“The bye week is coming at a good time and we’re really going to be able to take a good look at ourselves and do a little soul searching,” Johnson said. “It’s always good when you play that poorly and yet you’re still able to come away with a win. I think our guys are going to be able to bounce back from this.”