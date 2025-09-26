Chicago Bears injury report: Darnell Wright, Grady Jarrett, T.J. Edwards ruled out for Raiders game

The Chicago Bears will be without three starters Sunday when they play the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Right tackle Darnell Wright (elbow), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) and linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) were all ruled out for Sunday’s game after not practicing all week. The Bears are already without starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin), who was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Offensive tackle Theo Benedet could get a chance to take Wright’s snaps and earn his first NFL start after he filled in for Wright against the Cowboys in Week 3. He and second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo had worked all week to be ready for their chance.

“I’m ready,” Benedet said. “The last few weeks have given me a whole lot of confidence, too. Just fired up. It’s a great stadium, a great challenge with their [defensive] line. Excited.”

Second-round pick defensive tackle Shemar Turner could also have more of a role against the Raiders with Jarrett’s injury. Turner earned his first action of the season against Dallas after missing most of training camp with an ankle injury.

The Bears did get some positive news Friday. Cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) practiced for the first time in a couple weeks in a limited fashion and was listed as questionable. Gordon has missed the first three games of the season after he reaggravated his hamstring injury from training camp before the season-opener.

Gordon said he didn’t think the injury would linger as much as it has when he first suffered it. He’s trying to attack his rehab like he would practice in order to get back onto the field.

“I feel like I’m always like trying to keep my mouth shut and push through it, but also trying to be smart about that too, so it’s not something that’s lingering on and on,” Gordon. “So I feel like more or less this time was just about being smart about it the whole entire time, so it’s not a lingering thing. I feel like that’s what I’ve done this time. So I feel really good, honestly, really good than I did the first time I did it. So I’m excited to get ready to go.”

Rookie tight end Colston Loveland (hip) retuned to practice for the first time this week in a limited fashion while running back D’Andre Swift (hip) was limited for a third straight day. Both are listed as questionable against the Raiders.

Tight end Cole Kmet (groin), linebacker D’Marco Jackson (hamstring) and cornerback Jaylon Jones (hamstring) were all full participants Friday and had no designation for Sunday’s game.