Chicago Bears’ D’Andre Swift active for Week 3 matchup against Dallas Cowboys

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 14, (Paul Sancya/AP)

Chicago Bears starting running back D’Andre Swift will be active against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. Swift was limited all week with a quad injury and was questionable to play.

The Bears will be without two starters: cornerback Kyler Gordon and linebacker T.J. Edwards. Starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson was placed on injured reserve Saturday along with offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie.

Quarterback Case Keenum, cornerback Jaylon Jones, rookie offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo and linebacker D’Marco Jackson were all also listed inactive for Sunday. Rookie defensive tackle Shemar Turner is active after being inactive against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

The Dallas Cowboys announced that running back Jaydon Blue, cornerback DaRon Bland, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, linebacker Shemar James, offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, offensive guard Trevor Keegan and defensive tackle Jay Toia were all inactive for Sunday’s game.