Chicago Bears injury report: Grady Jarrett returns to practice

Chicago Bears defensive end Grady Jarrett is seen during warm up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs last month in Kansas City, Mo. (Ed Zurga/AP)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears got a bit of a boost at practice Thursday. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) returned to practice after not taking part Wednesday.

Jarrett had missed some practice last week with the same injury before he played in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions. The Bears will need him in order to create a pass rush from the middle of the line against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and cornerbacks Kyler Gordon, Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Jaylon Jones (hamstring) continued to miss practice while offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (elbow) and linebacker D’Marco Jackson (hamstring) were both downgraded and didn’t practice.

Running back D’Andre Swift (quad) was limited once again while wide receiver Jahdae Walker (ankle) improved to be a full participant.

