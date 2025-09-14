Chicago Bears’ Grady Jarrett will be active against Detroit Lions in Week 2

Chicago Bears defensive end Grady Jarrett warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs last month in Kansas City, Mo. (Ed Zurga/AP)

The Chicago Bears announced that defensive tackle Grady Jarrett will be active for Sunday’s game at the Detroit Lions.

Jarrett had been listed as questionable in Friday’s injury report after he practiced for the first time all week in a limited fashion. He worked out with coaches a couple hours before Sunday’s game at Ford Field.

The Bears also announced that cornerback Kyler Gordon, offensive linemen rookie Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie, quarterback Case Keenum, defensive tackle rookie Shemar Turner and wide receiver Jahdae Walker are all inactive for Sunday’s game.

The moves mean the offensive line will be without two swing tackles and two of their three second-round picks from this year’s draft. Turner didn’t play in Monday’s opener against the Minnesota Vikings while Trapilo played five snaps on special teams.

Detroit announced that safety Thomas Harper, running back Sione Vaki, linebacker Trevor Nowaske and defensive linemen Tyler Lacy, Chris Smith and Tyrus Wheat were all inactive Sunday.