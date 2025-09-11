Chicago Bears injury report: Kyler Gordon, Grady Jarrett miss practice Wednesday

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams gets by Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett both missed Wednesday’s walkthrough.

Gordon (hamstring) and Jarrett (knee) were both listed as they would not have practiced in an estimated injury report. The Bears held a walkthrough and will return to practice Thursday.

Gordon returned to the injury report on Sunday and missed Monday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings after head coach Ben Johnson said he felt a tightness. He previously missed some time during training camp with the same injury.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), cornerback Josh Blackwell (groin), running back Roschon Johnson (foot) and wide receiver Jahdae Walker (ankle) were all estimated to have had a limited participation if practice was held. The designation was progress for Edwards after he missed the last couple weeks of practice as well as Monday’s game.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin/calf) would’ve been a full participant for the first time after missing all of training camp. Wide receiver DJ Moore (abdomen/groin) was also a full participant.