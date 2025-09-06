Bears injury report: Jaylon Johnson questionable, T.J. Edwards doubtful for season-opener

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson almost intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears announced that linebacker T.J. Edwards is doubtful and cornerback Jaylon Johnson is questionable for Monday night’s season-opener against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.

Edwards didn’t practice once again Saturday as he continued to battle a hamstring injury. He’s missed that past week of practices after leaving with an injury last week. Bears head coach Ben Johnson told reporters Saturday at Halas Hall that rookie Ruben Hyppolite could fill in for Edwards on Monday.

Jaylon Johnson (groin/calf) was limited for a third straight day after he returned to practice for the first time since training camp started. The Bears will judge whether Johnson plays based on Saturday’s practice and before Monday’s game.

“I think we need to see him get out and get some reps and get some practice time,” Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. “I know he’s been working extremely hard to get himself back. Ultimately that will be a decision that gets made between [Ben Johnson] and the training staff in terms of where he’s at. I know he’s itching to get back out there. We’ll see how it goes [Friday] and we’ll see how it goes throughout the rest of the week and we’ll make a decision at the end of the week on whether he’s good to go or not.”

Running back Roschon Johnson (foot) returned to practice for the first time in a few weeks in a limited fashion. The Bears listed him as questionable to play while rookie running back Kyle Monangai (hamstring) was a full participant in practice for the first time and didn’t have a designation for Monday.

Cornerback Josh Blackwell (groin) was also limited Saturday and is listed as questionable to play. Wide receiver/punt returner Devin Duvernay (hamstring) and defensive end Dominique Robinson (oblique) were both full participants again and had no designation.