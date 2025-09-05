Chicago Bears injury report: T.J. Edwards, Roschon Johnson remain sidelined from practice

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards brings down Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards and running back Roschon Johnson remained on the sidelines Friday during the team’s practice at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

Edwards (hamstring) and Johnson (foot) were both designated as did not practice in the team’s injury report for a second straight day. The Bears estimated the designation for both on Thursday since the Bears didn’t hold a practice.

Each player will have one last chance to practice Saturday before Monday night’s season-opener against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Edwards’ absence would leave a big hole in the linebacker spot after starting every game with the Bears the last two seasons.

Cornerback Josh Blackwell (groin) improved to limited Friday after being listed as a did not practice the previous day. Star cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin/calf) and rookie running back Kyle Monangai remained limited for a second straight day.

Johnson’s absence and Monangai’s limited status create a big lack of depth in the running back room behind starter D’Andre Swift. The Bears have Brittain Brown on the practice squad and could elevate him to the active roster if there’s not better injury news.

“We still have a couple practices left here, so it’s kind of a process as we go,” Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle told reporters before practice Friday. “Really, we’ll see where it goes here the next couple days and kind of into that final walkthrough.”

Wide receiver/punt returner Devin Duvernay (hamstring) and defensive end Dominque Robinson (oblique) were both full participants for a second straight day.