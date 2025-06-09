How a reunion with Ben Johnson could benefit Chicago Bears’ D’Andre Swift

Bears Football Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) warms up with teammates during practice last week at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Bears running back D’Andre Swift didn’t mince words when he reflected on his first season with the team last year.

“A lot of stuff didn’t end how I wanted to, selfishly for me, how I played,” Swift said at last week’s mandatory minicamp. “As a team, it was kind of the same thing. We won [five] games last year. So everything is under a microscope when you don’t have no team success, but I’m being very critical of how I played last year.”

Swift’s assessment was fair after the Bears struggled to gain much consistent rushing productivity last season. The Bears finished in the bottom fourth of the league in both total rushing yards (1,734) and rushing yards per game (102).

Swift himself failed to find consistency in his first season after the Bears signed him to a three-year contract in the offseason. As the Bears leading running back, Swift rushed for 959 yards and six touchdowns, both the second-most in his career. He also gained a career-high 1,345 yards from scrimmage.

But Swift struggled at times to efficiently pick up yards despite a career-high 253 carries. Swift averaged 3.8 yards per carry last season, which was a career low by .3 yards.

Despite the inconsistency, Swift felt a bounce-back season was on the radar under new head coach Ben Johnson’s coaching staff.

“[I’m excited for] everything [this season],” Swift said. “Another opportunity, first and foremost. With everybody new, the coaching staff, the culture that has changed. You can tell [Johnson] has done a hell of a job so far, day in and day out. Everything he’s doing is for the better of this organization and this city.”

Swift also hopes a reunion with Johnson will be better for his production on the field.

The two spent time together with the Detroit Lions before Johnson became Swift’s offensive coordinator in 2023. Swift rushed for 542 yards on a career-low 99 carries that season before the Lions traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although Swift left the Lions after his first season as their play caller, Johnson has only said good things about Swift when asked about him this offseason. He’s called Swift an explosive threat who can ignite an offensive both as a rusher and a pass-catcher.

Bears Football Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift, right, talks with running backs coach Eric Bieniemy during last week's practice at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

“He is a fierce competitor,” Johnson said last week. “And that’s what I love about him. When the lights are bright, you’re going to know exactly what you’re going to get. If you tell him that you’re going to need one yard, four yards, he’s going to find a way to put his shoulder down and move the pile and get that done for you.”

How Swift picks up those yards in Johnson’s offense might be different than what he did last season.

Johnson became one of the game’s top offensive minds because of his ability to use his players’ talents to his offense’s benefit. He did that in Detroit with its running backs last season, routinely including them in the passing game to add another weapon for Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Lions running backs Jayhmr Gibbs and David Montgomery each finished top-six on the team in receiving yards.

Swift has shown an ability to be a pass-catching threat. He caught 42 passes for 386 yards last season, averaging a career-high 9.2 yards per reception. Swift was open to becoming more of a threat in any aspect this fall.

“Whatever opportunity is going to present itself, make the most of it,” Swift said. “Whatever I got to do, block for DJ [Moore] to get the ball, for Cole [Kmet] to get the ball, we’ll have team success. Whatever the play call is, just execute and do your job. The ball will find you.”

The Bears’ improvements at the offensive line figure to benefit the Swift in finding more open lanes. Bears general manager Ryan Poles signed center Drew Dalman and traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, all of whom have shown experience of competing at a high level.

Although the linemen haven’t shown their full ability this spring without the pads on, Swift was excited for the potential upgrade in front of him.

“There’s a lot of experience, for sure,” Swift said. “I’m excited to play with the guys up front. It’s a great group of guys. There’s a lot of leadership, too.”

For now, the Bears and Swift focused on the “tracks.” During the offseason, Swift realized that the “little stuff is big” under Johnson’s. He’s worked on his ball security and pass-blocking skills in order to set strong fundamentals.

Whether the Bears choose to add to the group before training camp starts next month remains to be seen. Poles didn’t add a running back this offseason until he selected Kyle Monangai in the seventh round of the draft.

But Swift said wasn’t worried about what the Bears were going to do. His mindset wasn’t going to change.

“I’m self-motivated,” Swift said. “I’m not somebody who saves highlights or anything like that. I know who I am and what I’m about. What motivates me is the work I put in and how I prepare. I’ve been putting in the work and I’m excited about this next season.”