Ben Johnson’s Bears: A prove-it season begins at Halas Hall: Silvy

The offseason is over at Halas Hall. Let the prove-it season begin.

In his post draft presser, Ben Johnson served notice when he strategically said, “There is no depth chart right now. If you want to play, you’ve got to earn it. If you want a role right now, you’ve got to earn it. I think all we did this weekend was we might of turned up the notch just a couple of dials for certain people in the building.”

The day Johnson walked into the Bears facility he told the staff that it was time to get to work and he hasn’t backed down since. Every time the new head coach has spoken, he has sent messages that his staff is conducting business differently and that’s a good thing.

After the draft, it was never more apparent that this is the Ben Johnson show. His offense, his team, and he played a large role in selecting his type of players.

Who was Johnson speaking to when he mentioned all players must prove it on the field to earn a job? Let’s start with the hint of who the Bears drafted in the first couple of rounds. Colston Loveland and Luther Burden were taken at positions where Cole Kmet and DJ Moore were previously the alphas. The Bears need more out of both as they’re scheduled to make a combined $40 million in 2025.

Kmet was hampered by inept coaching last season, but never developed chemistry with Caleb Williams. If he wants to stay on the field, Kmet must improve his blocking. Moore let his frustration boil over too many times in 2024 and instead of helping Williams, he exasperated the issues by getting sloppy with his route running and blocking. I was a staunch defender of Moore’s body language, but his overall attitude last year didn’t match the reputation he previously built. Burden looks like a younger version of Moore, and there a lots of weapons to utilize.

Speaking of spreading the ball around, perhaps nobody has more to prove than Williams himself. The Bears have gone from having few weapons to many wondering if there are too many. The Bears also added three new interior offensive line starters, including All-Pro Joe Thuney. It’s time for Williams to grow, win games and become great.

While Ryan Poles has done a lot of good this offseason, the Bears still had opportunities to add more. Poles is so committed to sticking to his best-player-available draft board, he left some clear needs vacant like left tackle, edge rusher and running back.

There still are too many “ifs” in my book at left tackle. Is Braxton Jones healthy? Is Kiran Omagadjie ready, and for that matter good? Can Darnell Wright or the newly drafted Ozzy Trapilo play on the left side? Left tackle is a premium position, and Poles hasn’t treated it as such. Poles currently is in good standing with Kevin Warren and Bears ownership and probably will receive a contract extension soon, especially after landing Ben Johnson.

Poles has won just 15 games in three years and has co-authored the two longest losing streaks in Bears history. Grading picks is a silly exercise until games are played.

Finally, while I can watch Johnson’s press conference and his phone calls to draft picks all day, when the Bears hit the field for rookie minicamp is when the real work begins. While Johnson has it all – the message, the smarts, the staff and the bravado – [he’s already getting under Matt LaFleur’s skin], it’s all just fodder.

As he steps on the field with his rookies he’ll be under the microscope as well. The pressure of being the Bears coach will also be turned up a few notches on the dial.

It’s a new season at Halas Hall, and we can’t wait to get a sneak peak.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.