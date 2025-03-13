Are the Bears actually making progress? Yes, and here’s why: Silvy

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett (97) greets fans after an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Bears added Jarrett in free agency this offseason. (AP Photo/David Becker) (David Becker/AP)

I don’t know where the Bears are going, but I know where they came from just two months ago, and you cannot call it anything but progress.

Sure, we’re all tired of winning offseason championships and then very few games during the upcoming season.

We’re all exhausted from empty bold proclamations from the Bears front office such as: “We’re going to take the north and never give it back” or “It’s time to win” or “we’re going to break the cycle” only to watch the Bears break franchise records for losing.

I’m tired of seeing King Poles or Chef Ryan gifs on social media knowing that the main course of the regular season is going to be spoiled. But let’s go back in time.

If I told you that after all the dysfunction that happened in 2024 that:

• The Bears would land the top coaching candidate and pay him and his staff top dollar.

• The Bears would acquire one of the best offensive lineman in the entire league, that nobody thought was available, and not have to give up a 2025 draft pick.

• GM Ryan Poles would rebuild the entire interior of the offensive line in less than a week.

• The free-agent crop would be a mix of established good players, great leadership qualities that this team desperately needs and a touch of high upside.

• The upcoming 10th pick selection in the NFL draft now is wide open thanks to the Bears immediate needs being filled. Poles could go offensive line and finally find a left tackle, defensive line with more edge rushing help, tight end, or even running back. The Ashton Jeanty dreamers are licking their chops.

You don’t have to do the prediction calculus and say the Bears are going to make the playoffs after the moves. You shouldn’t run to your sportsbook app and play the over for Bears' wins. You can joke all you want that offseason banners fly forever. The bottom line is Poles, Ben Johnson and their staff took a pragmatic approach to rebuilding the trenches – something that was ignored in the past. And because of that, we as fans should be happy for the moment.

At Wednesday’s news conference, Johnson spoke about landing “tough, gritty, dirty and intelligent” players. It was apparent that the Bears finally got the alpha dawg they’ve been missing in Grady Jarrett.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown even said this about the Bears on his podcast. “Ben making moves left and right. I’m like (expletive).”

St. Brown knows the Bears may finally have answers with their approach thanks to Johnson, Dennis Allen and a staff that has been around the NFL block. The Bears even called the Browns about Myles Garrett before the mega extension happened.

A former coach who worked with Drew Dalman closely texted me:

“Drew is awesome. Teammates love him because he leads by example and through his play. Communicates at a high level which allows the guys around him to play fast and confident.

“Physically, he’s what you’re looking for in that position. Strong, tough and has a motor to finish guys. Great signing.”

What the Bears have is good script.

Now they have to make a great movie. In Chicago, that’s the hard part.

And with all movies, you need to produce.

Continue to cast well in the draft, rehearse in training camp and practice and put great performances on tape when it counts.

For now, it’s okay to be excited that the Bears could finally have something on paper.

The real reviews won’t truly be in until the fall.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.