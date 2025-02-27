Early returns on Ben Johnson have arrow pointing up for Bears: Silvy

I honeymooned in Indy. And it was delightful.

After promising you and more importantly myself that I wouldn’t get too excited over anything that happens this offseason, I needed a smoke after meeting Ben Johnson for the first time – and I don’t smoke. He’s real, and he’s spectacular.

The newness of this Bears marriage has finally pulled me out of my 2024 season malaise.

In an odd twist of fate, the TVs in the media room at the NFL Combine tuned to the NFL Network were playing the replay of the Bears-Commanders Hail-Mary game. The day before that, that game also was an answer on Jeopardy. The loss to the Commanders changed everything for both teams and is one of the reasons why Johnson now is the Bears head coach.

As Tom Waddle and I introduced ourselves to Johnson before our interview on ESPN 1000, the small talk lasted longer than I anticipated. Waddle and Johnson compared notes on their time at Boston College. I then told Johnson that I covered John Shoop when he was the Bears offensive coordinator and had a great relationship with him. When Johnson was a senior quarterback at North Carolina, his OC was Shoop. Johnson told me that he googled Shoop to find out more about his new coach and the first website that popped up was “firejohnshoop.com” – a site created by Bears fans a few years earlier. Johnson said, it was his first introduction to the demanding fans of Chicago. I told him that we’re actually teddy bears and we just want to win. Without hesitation, Johnson looked me in the eye and said, “so let’s win then.”

Johnson has an obvious presence and personality, and while that’s just the tip of the iceberg, we know he has the playbook as well. The questions about if Johnson could command a locker room seem to be answered early. I spoke to one long-time NFL scout who has worked with Sean McVay, Kevin O’Connell, and Sean McDermott and he told me that Johnson has “it.”

Johnson’s early message to the staff and to players about accountability and getting to work continues to be preached. This isn’t a request, it’s a must. Just last week, I wrote that I wanted Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet to head to a warm weather place to conduct offseason workouts together. You’ve heard other coaches compliment their players when they do this, not Johnson.

“They better be working together when we’re not in session,” Johnson said. “If you’re not getting reps together, you’re not getting better.”

This is the expectation and extra credit is not given. Johnson put the onus on Williams to organize and execute this. To that end, one of my criticisms of last year’s Bears team was during “optional” OTAs, several important Bears players did not attend. When Johnson told us that the Bears have to get Moore open in space on a frequent basis, he also warned, “But he better block, because no block, no rock.”

On a lighter note, Johnson still was shocked that the Cubs haven’t asked him to throw out a first pitch yet. Johnson and his brother would make yearly trips to Wrigley and have been Cubs fans since the 1990s.

Engaging. Enthusiastic. Competitive. Demanding. Knowledgeable. Imaginative. Thoughtful. All words that describe Johnson. Sure these are only the early returns – not a practice has been conducted or a game played, but it’s tough not to get at least a little excited. My honeymoon in Indy could not have been better – now let’s see what the long-term future brings.

