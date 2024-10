The Bears return to action in Week 5 with a matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Carolina benched former No. 1 pick Bryce Young a few weeks ago. Instead, Andy Dalton will make the start against his former team. Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak discuss the Week 5 contest.

Like what you hear? Subscribe to us here through Apple Podcasts. Leave a review, it helps others discover the show.

Have Spotify? Follow us here on the Spotify platform.