8 players Chicago Bears fans should watch at Senior Bowl

There might be two weeks until the Super Bowl, but the NFL never sleeps.

The football world will turn its attention this week to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, where many potential draft picks will be participating with the hopes of proving they belong in the NFL.

General managers from across the league will be present. The Senior Bowl, along with the NFL Scouting Combine, is one of the best opportunities to get a hands-on look at many of these prospects. Senior Bowl practices begin Tuesday with the game on Saturday.

The Bears have three coaches participating in the Senior Bowl this year. Bears tight ends coach Jim Dray will coach the National Team’s offensive line. Bears assistant defensive line coach Justin Hinds will coach the American Team’s defensive line. Bears coaching assistant Kenny Norton III will coach defensive backs for the American Team.

Last year, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy served as a head coach at the Senior Bowl. The Bears gathered extra insight into players like Darnell Wright, Tyrique Stevenson and Tyson Bagent, among others.

Here are eight players who GM Ryan Poles could be keeping an eye on this year.

1. Laiatu Latu, edge, UCLA

Laiatu Latu is one of the best edge rushers in the draft. He had 13 sacks last season and 10.5 in 2022. He could potentially be in play for the Bears with the No. 9 overall pick. He’s widely considered a first-round prospect, with one massive caveat. When he was starting out at Washington, a neck injury nearly ended his career. Washington doctors suggested he retire from football. Instead, Latu transferred to UCLA and was cleared to play. Latu is quite an athlete and seems likely to impress with his length and athleticism.

2. Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

A third-team AP All-American, Troy Fautanu played left tackle for the Huskies, who reached the national championship game. He has two years of starting experience at left tackle. With last year’s top pick Wright solidly in place at right tackle for the Bears, left tackle could be a position where the Bears look to add talent. At 6-foot-4, Fautanu might not fit Poles’ vision for length on the edge. Dray, the Bears tight ends coach, will get the chance to work up close and personal with Fautanu this week.

3. Graham Barton, OL/C, Duke

Graham Barton played left tackle at Duke, but that’s because he was Duke’s best offensive lineman. He projects as an interior lineman in the NFL, and it appears that he will rep at center during the Senior Bowl. Barton could be a late first-round or early second-round pick in the draft, so he’s not likely in the Bears’ range with their two top-10 picks. That said, the Bears have a huge need at center. He played six games at center as a freshman in 2020.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. warms up before the NCAA National Championship against Michigan on Jan. 8. (David J. Phillip/AP)

4. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Caleb Williams and Drake Maye will not participate in the Senior Bowl (which is allowing juniors for the first time). Michael Penix Jr. is one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft. He led the Huskies to the national championship game and made some impressive throws along the way. But he has also been in college forever and will be 24 as an NFL rookie. Penix had great chemistry with his Washington receivers. Seeing him throw with other pass catchers will be informative.

5. Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II had five sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss last season. At 6-foot-1, 308 pounds, Murphy has the body type and athleticism that Poles looks for in a potential 3-technique defensive tackle. He can dent the pocket from the interior. Hinds, the Bears’ assistant defensive line coach, will have a chance to work with Murphy. ESPN has Murphy rated as the 55th overall prospect.

6. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Jackson Powers-Johnson has played multiple positions along the interior but spent 2023 at center. He has the potential to be the first center taken in the draft. Powers-Johnson is another player on Dray’s National Team roster. He appeared in 36 games over his college career. As a junior in 2023, he won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s best center. He’s likely a day-two pick.

7. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Speaking of Oregon, the Bears will want to take a look at Ducks QB Bo Nix. Nobody knows exactly where Nix might hear his name in the draft. He could be a late first-round pick or he could drop into the third round. He was a prolific passer last season at Oregon. If the Bears were to trade down from the No. 1 overall pick, Nix could be in play for them on day two.

8. Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

If the Bears don’t nab a receiver in the first round, Devontez Walker could be a day two draft target. He was one of Drake Maye’s top receivers over the past two seasons. In 2023, he caught 41 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, he has great size for the position. He plays with speed, too.