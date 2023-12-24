Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates from Soldier Field

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney tries to get by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford during a 2021 game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

CHICAGO – The Bears are back in action Sunday with a Christmas Eve matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field.

Head coach Matt Eberflus’ team will look to rebound from a tough loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. Quarterback Justin Fields and the offense should have an opportunity to score some points against a Cardinals defense that ranks near the bottom of the league.

Fog has pretty much cleared from Soldier Field. It’s a nice, warm December day for football.



Below is everything Bears fans need to know ahead of the game. Stay here all game long for live updates.

Bears WR DJ Moore suffers injury on opening possession

The Bears won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. On the second play from scrimmage, Bears receiver DJ Moore caught a pass for a 6-yard gain. Moore was in pain after being tackled and took a long time to get up off the field.

With the help of the Bears’ medical staff, Moore walked to the Bears bench and went directly into the team’s medical tent. Moore emerged several minutes later and went back to the bench with his teammates, but he doesn’t appear to be reentering the game.

When the Bears’ offense went back onto the field, Moore was not with his offensive teammates. He remained on the bench, standing with no helmet. The training staff appeared to be working on his right foot or ankle with an elastic band.

The Bears officially listed Moore as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Bears announce inactives

Tight end Cole Kmet will play, despite dealing with a quad injury this week. Running back D’Onta Foreman, however, is inactive and will not play. Foreman has been dealing with a personal matter this week.

Here are the other inactives for the Bears on Sunday: quarterback Nathan Peterman, linebacker Noah Sewell, receiver Equanimeous Brown, safety Quindell Johnson and guard Teven Jenkins. Peterman will be the emergency quarterback if both Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent suffer injuries.

Bears inactives Sunday vs. Cardinals:



QB Nathan Peterman

RB D'Onta Foreman

LB Noah Sewell

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

S Quindell Johnson

G Teven Jenkins



The latest injury news

The Bears know they will be without starting left guard Teven Jenkins, who remains in concussion protocol. Jenkins suffered a concussion last week against the Browns. Look for veteran Cody Whitehair to take Jenkins’ place as the left guard.

Additionally, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) have already been ruled out.

Tight end Cole Kmet (quad) is questionable and was a limited participant in practice on Friday. Running backs D’Onta Foreman (personal) and Travis Homer (hamstring) are also questionable for Sunday’s game.

Foreman missed practice Thursday, but returned and was a limited participant on Friday. He served as one of the primary running backs last week in Cleveland.

Bears extend Cairo Santos

The Bears on Saturday extended the contract of veteran kicker Cairo Santos. Santos inked a new four-year deal worth up to $16 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal is worth a guaranteed $9.5 million.

Santos has made 104 of 114 field goals (91%) since signing with the Bears in 2020. Including a brief stint with the team in 2017, Santos is the most accurate field goal kicker in team history – even more accurate than Robbie Gould.

This season, Santos has made 27 of 29 field goal tries (93%), including all six of his tries from 50 yards and beyond.

“It is great to extend Cairo for another four years,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement released by the team. “His consistency and dependability will help us continue to elevate.”

Santos originally joined the Bears for two games in 2017. Injuries, however, hampered his 2017 and 2018 seasons. In 2019, he had a game as a member of the Tennessee Titans where he missed all four field goal tries and was cut the following day. At that point, he thought his NFL career might be over.

But Santos signed a one-year deal with the Bears in 2020 and quickly replaced kicker Eddy Pineiro when Pineiro went on injured reserve. Santos had a record-setting 2020 and signed an extension with the Bears the following offseason.

What to expect from Cardinals vs. Bears

At 3-11, the Cardinals are one of the few NFL teams with fewer wins than the Bears. Quarterback Kyler Murray returned from an ACL injury about a month ago and has played five games this season.

Here are the five biggest storylines to watch ahead of Sunday’s game.

Silvy doesn’t believe the Bears should keep Eberflus simply for the sake of continuity. Read Silvy’s latest column here.

Eberflus said the Bears will not be re-evaluating the offensive coordinator position until after the season. For now, Luke Getsy will remain the team’s play caller.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

