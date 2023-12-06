Chicago Bears injury report: Following bye week, Bears are looking healthy

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 15 at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

LAKE FOREST – Coming out of their bye week, the Bears are looking healthy.

The team returned to practice Wednesday at Halas Hall in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Nearly the entire team was healthy and participating in practice.

Rookie linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) was limited. Everybody else on the roster was a full participant Wednesday.

“Credit to the performance staff, the training staff have done an outstanding job of getting these guys healthy and we expect everybody back, and we’ll see where it goes,” head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday, shortly before practice. “Again, got to move them around a little bit, get them practicing, but we certainly love where they are.”

The Bears don’t currently have any players on injured reserve. They could be at full strength Sunday against the Lions.

When the team last played against Minnesota on Nov. 27, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and running back D’Onta Foreman both missed the game due to ankle injuries. Backup offensive tackle Larry Borom also missed the game due to an illness. All three were full participants in practice Wednesday.

With Foreman potentially back, the Bears could have all three running backs healthy – Foreman, veteran Khalil Herbert and rookie Roschon Johnson.

Rookie cornerback Terell Smith played pretty much the entire game against Minnesota in Stevenson’s place. Those two could split time if both are healthy.